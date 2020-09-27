By some measures, September is Oklahoma's worst month for COVID-19. Local expert isn't sure a peak is in sight.

September in some respects is the worst month so far for COVID-19 in Oklahoma, and indicators point toward October being at least as bad, perhaps worse, according to a local expert analyzing trends for an OSU Center for Health Sciences program.
There are more cases this month than any prior, and the average number of active daily cases in a month is another high in September.
While cumulative monthly hospitalizations and deaths in September are down from their respective peaks in August, that might not last.
Dr. Jennifer Clark is concerned that October could be particularly trying, given that increases in hospitalizations and deaths typically lag behind increases in daily and active cases.
“It’s hard to see where this up trend is going to peak and come down, if at all,” she said.
Clark, a physician and former hospital administrator, is a content expert on health care delivery sciences for COVID-19 sessions of Project ECHO — Extension for Community Health Care Outcomes. Project ECHO is an OSU-CHS effort to bring medical education and care management to rural and underserved areas.
Clark on Friday explained the confluence of events indicating a sobering future.
The full effects of people’s increased socialization over the Labor Day holiday haven’t yet hit. In-person primary and secondary schooling and associated sporting events are underway. There isn’t another foreseeable public health effort — such as the mask mandates implemented in some cities in July — to help bring the number of cases down again.
Clark acknowledged that the state’s switch this month to include positive antigen (or rapid) tests in confirmed case data rather than as probable cases plays a small role in the increase, considering their popularity in rural regions.
How well the state contains the COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons in rural communities is another factor to watch.
But the upward trends are real, Clark said, and influenza season is around the corner.
“For those of us who have been in health care — I’m now working on my third decade — flu season is hard. It’s really hard,” Clark said.
She said it isn’t uncommon for Oklahoma hospitals to be strained during flu season because of poor funding and inadequate staffing. She said the state’s unevenly distributed population creates challenges in having beds and expertise available where needed.
“If you add the 500 to 600 (COVID-19) hospitalizations that we’ve had across the state to flu, hospital capacity is going to be really — I don’t even know the adjective I want to use,” Clark said. “I’m very concerned, along with my colleagues who are in leadership positions right now.
“We’re starting to see the writing on the wall, even in our current situation with the increase in hospitalizations we already are seeing from this peak.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt reminded Oklahomans during a news conference Wednesday to do the three Ws: wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
“We continue to have adequate capacity in our hospitals, but we still want, obviously, those numbers to continue to go down,” Stitt said. “We all have to do our part in the state of Oklahoma.”
Dr. Lance Frye, the state’s interim health commissioner, met with reporters Thursday for another COVID-19 update.
Frye was asked to reflect on how the state has handled the pandemic as Oklahoma approached 1,000 COVID-19 deaths — 1,004 were reported as of Saturday in the state.
“Compared to what the original modeling told us was going to happen, we’ve done an amazing job,” Frye said. “We were supposed to have 30,000 people dead by now in Oklahoma. So I think we’ve absolutely done a good job. I think we’ve saved a lot of lives.
More than 200,000 deaths have occurred nationally.
“But every death is horrific. I hope that we get our vaccinations soon and we get past this.”
The seven-day rolling average of new cases has been relatively stable the past several weeks in the state’s two most populated counties, but the combined average of the other 75 counties in Oklahoma has been shooting skyward.
Clark said that illustrates a widening gulf in the rural vs. metro experience with COVID-19 in Oklahoma that is cause for concern.
Tulsa County’s and Oklahoma County’s respective new case averages dropped in August after mask mandates were implemented. Each ticked up some at the start of September, but Tulsa County dipped or leveled off again, while Oklahoma County continues an upward trend.
The case average of the other 75 counties combined reacted with a similar downward trajectory until it began increasing after mid-August and then skyrocketing in September.
Clark said the phenomenon needs to be studied because health experts are concerned.
Is the gap between urban and rural areas widening because the two largest public school systems in the state, in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, are doing distance learning while most schools elsewhere are holding in-person classes?
How much of a factor are the mask mandates in the two large cities, along with some other municipalities in the state?
What level of rural spread is attributable to outbreaks at prisons, long-term care and nursing facilities, and meat-packing plants?
“It’s enough of a graph and a growing difference for us to call to question as to what is the rural experience vs. the metro experience of COVID-19, and what do we need to do to make sure that we’re addressing the unique aspects of living in rural Oklahoma?” Clark said.
Frye noted that cases are increasing in Oklahoma again but highlighted that hospitalizations have stayed around 500 to 600 at a time for some time now. He said he hopes the numbers go down but that he’s glad they haven’t gone higher.
COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 663 reported July 28 before dropping to a recent low of 462 reported Sept. 8-9. A recent high of 628 was reported Monday.
“Typically in the past we’ve seen that the hospitalizations will start to mirror the cases and will start to trend just like the cases have a couple of weeks later,” Frye said. “But we have not seen that yet with this, so that’s actually really good news.”
Frye attributed the rising cases mostly to opening K-12 schools and universities, noting that especially college-age students have been affected.
“The 18-plus age group is out not only going to classes, but I think it’s more what they’re doing after classes that is probably causing the increased numbers more than anything, going to different events and parties,” Frye said.
He encouraged college students who contract COVID-19 or feel sick to stay put and not go home, thereby becoming a risk to spread disease in their home communities. He said it’s “very unusual” for young people to require hospital care but that he encourages them to seek medical attention if it’s warranted.
