By some measures, September is Oklahoma's worst month for COVID-19. Local expert isn't sure a peak is in sight.

Clark said that illustrates a widening gulf in the rural vs. metro experience with COVID-19 in Oklahoma that is cause for concern.

Tulsa County’s and Oklahoma County’s respective new case averages dropped in August after mask mandates were implemented. Each ticked up some at the start of September, but Tulsa County dipped or leveled off again, while Oklahoma County continues an upward trend.

The case average of the other 75 counties combined reacted with a similar downward trajectory until it began increasing after mid-August and then skyrocketing in September.

Clark said the phenomenon needs to be studied because health experts are concerned.

Is the gap between urban and rural areas widening because the two largest public school systems in the state, in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, are doing distance learning while most schools elsewhere are holding in-person classes?

How much of a factor are the mask mandates in the two large cities, along with some other municipalities in the state?

What level of rural spread is attributable to outbreaks at prisons, long-term care and nursing facilities, and meat-packing plants?