Burn bans issued for Creek, Payne counties; light snow possible Wednesday night

Outdoor burn bans are in place for Creek and Payne counties due to ongoing dry and high fire-danger conditions, officials said.
The bans, both in effect until Feb. 7, do not include outdoor grilling or indoor fireplace burning. The bans are among nearly three dozen county burn bans across the state — mainly in western and central Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma Forestry Services.
According to the U.S drought monitor, most of the state is in moderate to extreme drought, with drought expected to persist through this month.
Oklahoma had the warmest December on record last month and the 34th driest on record, according to the Oklahoma Climatological Survey.
The Climate Prediction Center's 30-day outlook from Jan. 20 has Oklahoma with a greater chance for above-normal temperatures and equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.
Tulsa had 1.53 inches of rain in December, about an inch below its 2.43 average for the month.
The city ended 2021 with a total of 37.33 inches of precipitation, also below the yearly average of 40.96 inches.
So far this month, Tulsa has received 0.55 inches of rain, below the normal of 1.29 inches by Jan. 24. The city averages 1.63 inches of rain in January.
Meanwhile, there is a slight chance of snow on Wednesday night with the passing of another cold front, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"A series of upper level waves will traverse the area over the coming week, but little in the way of active weather is expected," forecasters said.
"The strongest wave could provide some light snow/sleet across the region Wednesday night. Little accumulation is expected, with some areas possibly seeing up to one half to one inch. … Continue to monitor the forecast for the latest updates."
Highs Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 30s with a gradual warming trend into the weekend.
Other than Wednesday night, no precipitation is in the forecast through Sunday.