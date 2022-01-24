Burn bans issued for Creek, Payne counties; light snow possible Wednesday night

The city ended 2021 with a total of 37.33 inches of precipitation, also below the yearly average of 40.96 inches.

So far this month, Tulsa has received 0.55 inches of rain, below the normal of 1.29 inches by Jan. 24. The city averages 1.63 inches of rain in January.

Meanwhile, there is a slight chance of snow on Wednesday night with the passing of another cold front, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"A series of upper level waves will traverse the area over the coming week, but little in the way of active weather is expected," forecasters said.

"The strongest wave could provide some light snow/sleet across the region Wednesday night. Little accumulation is expected, with some areas possibly seeing up to one half to one inch. … Continue to monitor the forecast for the latest updates."

Highs Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 30s with a gradual warming trend into the weekend.

Other than Wednesday night, no precipitation is in the forecast through Sunday.

Featured video: Tulsa World launches eight podcasts featuring newsroom staff

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.