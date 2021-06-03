 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Broken Arrow woman killed in Mayes County crash
0 comments

Broken Arrow woman killed in Mayes County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Broken Arrow woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Mayes County on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said Leah Kay Hendrex, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene at U.S. 28 about 6 miles west of Adair.

Her Ford Focus was northbound on Mayes County Road NS 427 when it went through a stop sign and was hit by a Ford F-250 that was eastbound on the highway about 4:20 p.m., troopers said.

The pickup driver, a 67-year-old Wagoner man, was treated at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa and released, the OHP reported. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Hendrex was wearing a seat belt and was pinned in the wreckage of her car for about an hour before being extricated by the Diamondhead Fire Department, troopers reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News