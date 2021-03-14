Broken Arrow power plant claims county has no authority to levy property taxes, citing McGirt decision

Wagoner County Assessor Sandy Hodges said in an interview that her office contracted with an outside company to develop the current valuation on personal property at the power plant.

The Wagoner County Board of Equalization voted to reject Oneta Power’s tax challenge after the company failed to produce subpoenaed documents for a July protest hearing, Hodges said.

She said the recent sale of the power plant indicated to her office that “there had been a greater value to the property than they had known about.”

Hodges maintains that the McGirt ruling does not apply to civil tax matters and believes it will be a “long time” before the issue is finally adjudicated in the courts.

“I don’t know how it is all going to turn out with McGirt,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hodges said the power company has paid the share of taxes that were not in dispute and has put the portion under protest into an escrow account.

Hodges declined to say what the dollar impact would be from the increase in valuation, saying she was unsure whether a court gag order applied in that respect.