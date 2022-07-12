 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Arrow Navy sailor found dead on aircraft carrier in California

Darren Collins

Collins

A Navy sailor from Broken Arrow died on Sunday aboard an aircraft carrier at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, according to a Navy news release.

Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, 22, assigned to USS Carl Vinson, was discovered unresponsive while pier side at the naval air station, the news release states, and the Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department pronounced Collins dead at the scene.

The Navy is still investigating the circumstances of Collins' death, but they said there are no indications of suicide or foul play.

“My deepest condolences go out to the Collins family in this time of tragic loss,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson.

“As shipmates we grieve the untimely passing of a talented young man. We will continue to provide support to the Vinson crew and the Collins family. In addition to our shipboard resources, our Sailors are receiving tremendous support from the base and regional mental health services.”

Collins, of Broken Arrow, joined the Navy in 2019. After his initial recruit training, he attended Information Warfare Training in Pensacola, Fla., before reporting aboard Carl Vinson in Oct. 2020.

