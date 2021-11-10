 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Both initial, continued jobless claims decline in state
0 Comments

Both initial, continued jobless claims decline in state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Claims for unemployment benefits in the state declined again last week, with both initial and continued claims posting declines, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment benefits declined 17% last week compared to the previous week, or from an upwardly revised total of 2,118 the week ending Oct. 30 to 1,757 claims last week.

Continued claims, those filed after the initial week of unemployment, declined 13%, or from a revised 15,960 filings the week ending Oct. 23 to 13,895 the following week, which is the lowest point in nearly 2 ½ years.

Oklahoma was one of 18 states to see declines in initial claims and one of 29 states to post declines in continuing claims.

Nationwide, initial claims declined by 4,000 to 267,000.

This is the lowest level for initial claims nationally since March 14, 2020.

Continued claims, meanwhile, increased by 1% nationwide to 1.9 million.

Statewide, the four-week moving average of initial claims declined by about 2% the week ending Oct. 30 to 2,547. The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 16th consecutive week to 15,880 the week ending Oct. 30, 5% fewer than filed the prior week.

curtis.killman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hindus take holy dip in toxic foam-topped river

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News