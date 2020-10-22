Boren offers thanks after announcement of no indictment: 'Your prayers ... sustained me'

Retired OU President David Boren thanked Oklahomans “for their kindness and confidence in me” after a special counsel announced he will not be indicted.
“I deeply appreciate the support and encouragement that Oklahomans have given me over many years and especially during the recent painful and difficult time. The people of our state have a strong sense of fairness and justice,” he said Tuesday. “You have made me even more grateful to be an Oklahoman. Your prayers and support have sustained me throughout this ordeal.”
Boren, 79, has only spoken out one other time since coming under investigation almost two years ago because of sexual misconduct allegations. He denied wrongdoing from the outset.
