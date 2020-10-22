 Skip to main content
Boren offers thanks after announcement of no indictment: 'Your prayers ... sustained me'
Retired OU President David Boren thanked Oklahomans “for their kindness and confidence in me” after a special counsel announced he will not be indicted.

“I deeply appreciate the support and encouragement that Oklahomans have given me over many years and especially during the recent painful and difficult time. The people of our state have a strong sense of fairness and justice,” he said Tuesday. “You have made me even more grateful to be an Oklahoman. Your prayers and support have sustained me throughout this ordeal.”

Boren, 79, has only spoken out one other time since coming under investigation almost two years ago because of sexual misconduct allegations. He denied wrongdoing from the outset.

COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases
COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

COVID-19: Tulsa County resident is among two whose deaths were reported Monday; statewide toll reaches 1,173
COVID-19: Tulsa County resident is among two whose deaths were reported Monday; statewide toll reaches 1,173

Tulsa County reported 126 new cases Monday to bring the county's seven-day average to 170.

