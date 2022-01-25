 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bokoshe man killed in crash with truck in LeFlore County
  Updated
A Bokoshe man was killed Monday when troopers say he failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by a truck in LeFlore County.

Bradley Wolf, 46, was eastbound on Oklahoma 63 in a 2019 Subaru just after 1 p.m. when he failed to yield at a stop sign at U.S. 259 in the city limits of Muse and pulled into the path of a southbound 2005 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer rig, according to a preliminary Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

His vehicle was hit by the truck, and he was pinned in the wreckage about four hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

The truck driver, who troopers said is from DeQueen, Arkansas, was taken to a Mena, Arkansas, hospital for treatment of head, arm, and trunk external injuries.

Troopers attributed the collision to Wolf's failure to yield. He was not wearing a seat belt, but the truck driver was, according to their report.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

