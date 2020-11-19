Bishop says lack of abortion stance or gay marriage opposition was behind Tulsa Catholic Diocese's withdrawal from church coalition

OKLAHOMA CITY — The bishop of the Tulsa Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church has broken his silence about his decision to withdraw his faith group from an ecumenical coalition of churches.

The Roman Catholic diocese withdrew from the Oklahoma Conference of Churches in October shortly before the conference released its new anti-racism/discrimination theological statement. The public statement helped launch the conference’s “No Hate in the Heartland” campaign.

At the time, the Rev. Shannon Fleck, the conference’s executive director, said Tulsa Bishop David Konderla withdrew the Tulsa Diocese from the coalition because he disagreed with the conference’s assertion that LGTBQ people were deserving of protection from discrimination.