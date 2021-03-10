Bills to make Oklahoma a Second Amendment sanctuary, expand gun rights pass state Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY — A number of bills that would expand Oklahomans’ rights to carry guns into bars, in vehicles and while at work and which would make Oklahoma a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State” passed the Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 644, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, would allow cities to grant permission for their employees who have valid handgun licenses to carry concealed firearms while on the job.
Under the provisions of the measure, the municipality would not be liable for any loss, damage or injuries that are caused by the possession or storage of a firearm.
In addition, any employee authorized to carry a firearm would be immune from civil and criminal liability if acting in a reasonable and prudent manner with the gun, according to the measure.
Stephens said the most dangerous place to be is in a no-gun zone where people can’t protect themselves. He said many municipal clerks take in money and are not able to protect themselves.
Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said the most dangerous place to be is where people have weapons and they know they can’t be held liable if they mishandle a firearm and hurt or kill someone. He said he could not support the measure.
It passed by a vote of 39-8.
SB 646, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would allow people with the permission of the establishment to carry weapons into bar areas of restaurants if they are not consuming alcohol.
It would also allow employees in a bar to carry guns with the owner’s permission, Bergstrom said.
If a person carrying a gun then started consuming alcohol, the establishment’s employees could contact the police, Bergstrom said.
If a person violated the provisions of the measure and refused to leave, the penalty would be a misdemeanor, not a felony, as current law establishes for carrying a gun in a bar. The fine also would be reduced. While the current law allows for a $1,000 fine, a fine under the new law could not exceed $250.
The measure passed by a vote of 37-9.
Another measure, SB 672, by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Flint, would allow individuals to carry loaded and chambered long rifles in a vehicle.
The measure passed by a vote of 39-7.
The upper chamber also passed SB 631, dubbed the “Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act,” by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain.
The measure purports to preempt federal law concerning the right to bear arms.
Hamilton said the measure “builds a wall of protection around the God-given, blood bought” constitutional right to bear arms.
He said the measure is necessary to protect a “God-given right” from infringements and encroachments from all levels of government.
“History and current events deem this piece of legislation necessary,” Hamilton said. “One of the things we must understand is an attempt to disarm a populous is followed by genocide. That is what we attempt to prevent here in our own country.”
The measure passed by a vote of 38-8.
The House of Representatives passed similar gun legislation, not including the sanctuary state status, on Tuesday night.
