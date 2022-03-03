Bills targeting mandatory vaccine requirements advance in Senate panel

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two bills that seek to crack down on employee vaccine mandates on Thursday cleared a Senate panel.

Senate Bill 765, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, is dubbed the “Privacy and Conscience Protection Act.”

It would require employers who mandate vaccines to provide a privacy exemption and allow employees to refuse disclosure of vaccination status.

It applies to both public and private employers.

It bars discrimination and discipline against employees who refuse to disclose vaccination status.

“I have had people come to me who have gotten attacked because they are vaccinated,” Bullard said. “The goal of this is to protect the privacy of an individual.”

Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, said he was concerned that the measure would result in federal funds being withheld from Oklahoma health care facilities by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services based on federal requirements.

“The consequences are dire,” Paxton said.

Paxton said the measure adds the burden of small businesses and is everything but business friendly.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, said the measure only applies to businesses that require vaccinations.

It seems some are suggesting it is the best policy to surrender the beliefs of Oklahoma citizens and their privacy rights due to fear of possible bureaucratic overreach and acts of vengeance by an agency with tremendous power, Bergstrom said.

The bill passed by a vote of 7-4 and heads to the Senate for possible consideration.

The panel passed Senate Bill 1128, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, that bars vaccinations as a condition of continued employment. The measure is dubbed the “Employee Liberty and Freedom Act.”

It passed by a vote of 6-4 and heads to the Senate for consideration.

Stephens said that a hard hat, safety clothing and boots all can be taken off at the end of the work day, but a vaccine can not be removed.

“This is about liberties for our individuals,” Stephens said.​

