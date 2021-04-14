Bill would grant immunity for drivers fleeing riots; heads to Gov. Stitt's desk

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would protect motorists fleeing a riot is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.
The Senate on Wednesday passed House Bill 1674 that would prohibit a motorist from being held criminally or civilly liable for unintentional injuries or deaths if they were under a reasonable belief that fleeing was necessary to protect the motor vehicle operator from serious injury or death.
Sen. Rob Standridge, the Senate author, said the measure is in part due to a May 31 incident in Tulsa where a family vehicle and trailer were attacked after protestors occupied a roadway.
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler declined to prosecute the motorist whose truck and trailer were attacked. At least three people sustained injuries during the incident.
Standridge said the Senate needed to make sure the next prosecutor didn’t feel compelled to file charges when someone was innocently escaping a situation.
People who find themselves caught up in a riot ought to have the freedom and comfort to know they can get out of the situation, Standridge said.
Sen. Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, suggested the system worked as it should because no charges were brought, adding that he was concerned about creating a law to address one situation.
Brooks suggested such a law could be used to protect a white supremacist who deliberately drove through a crowd and injured or killed someone.
The measure passed by a vote of 38-10.
In other action, the Senate passed a bill aimed at protecting the privacy of law enforcement and public officials.
House Bill 1643 would make a first offense a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine to publish personal information electronically with the intent to harass or threaten.
The personal information includes home addresses, telephone numbers or email.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, questioned how the measure weighed against free speech involving someone who takes a picture with identifying information, such as a name badge, and posts it on the internet.
Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, said the picture could be posted, but the identifying information would need to be redacted.
Floyd said she was concerned the measure would have a chilling effect on free speech.
Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, said the legislation is designed to put a damper on efforts to bring to light police abuse of minorities.
“Please, let’s think twice about these types of things,” Young said.
The foundation of the bill keeps institutional racism alive, Young said.
Bullard said the bill does not prevent someone from posting a video on the internet.
But it draws the line at doing so to harass or intimidate, Bullard said.
The measure passed by a vote of 39-8 and heads to Stitt’s desk.
In unrelated action, the Senate confirmed the following Stitt nominations: Dr. Lance Frye, Tulsa, Health Commissioner; Scott R. Mueller, Oklahoma City, Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development; and Shelly L. Paul, Newalla, Oklahoma Tax Commission.