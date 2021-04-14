Bill would grant immunity for drivers fleeing riots; heads to Gov. Stitt's desk

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that would protect motorists fleeing a riot is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.

The Senate on Wednesday passed House Bill 1674 that would prohibit a motorist from being held criminally or civilly liable for unintentional injuries or deaths if they were under a reasonable belief that fleeing was necessary to protect the motor vehicle operator from serious injury or death.

Sen. Rob Standridge, the Senate author, said the measure is in part due to a May 31 incident in Tulsa where a family vehicle and trailer were attacked after protestors occupied a roadway.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler declined to prosecute the motorist whose truck and trailer were attacked. At least three people sustained injuries during the incident.

Standridge said the Senate needed to make sure the next prosecutor didn’t feel compelled to file charges when someone was innocently escaping a situation.

People who find themselves caught up in a riot ought to have the freedom and comfort to know they can get out of the situation, Standridge said.