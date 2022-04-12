Bill to combine state law enforcement agencies advances, but future uncertain

A proposed merger of three state law enforcement agencies lived to fight another day, but barely, after tangling with the Oklahoma House of Representatives' Public Safety Committee on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 1612, by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, is the latest attempt to combine the Department of Public Safety, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs under single management. It isn't a new idea, but it is one promoted by Gov. Kevin Stitt in this year's state of the state address.

The bill passed 6-4 with the help of the two Democrats on the committee and Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, who as an ex officio member of all committees was brought in when it became apparent the bill was in trouble.

A possible tie was averted when Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, switched from "nay" to "yea."

As passed by the Senate, SB 1612 would have combined the three agencies into one under a single public safety commissioner chosen by an 11-member board.

But House Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, responding to concerns about giving so much authority to one person, subbed out the public safety czar in the committee substitute presented Tuesday. Instead, he proposed a nine-member commission with a rotating chairman.

Considerable skepticism remained. Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, who served three House terms in the late 1980s and early 1990s, reminded younger members that considerable pressure was brought to bear on the OSBI during its investigation of Gov. David Hall during the 1970s.

The Hall investigation, in fact, is why the OSBI was given and still has considerable autonomy.

"I don’t see a way this could be done and preserve the integrity of (the agencies) to investigate us," Williams said.

Echols, however, maintained his proposed set-up would be more resistant to political pressure than the current one because a majority of the new commission would have law enforcement backgrounds.

Echols said this push for consolidation came from "boots on the ground" members of the agencies — especially Highway Patrol troopers, apparently — wanting more ability to "move between" OHP, OSBI and OBNDD.

The bill is now in such a crippled procedural state that, even if it passes off the House floor, it will still have to go through the Senate and House again for final passage.

Also in the House Tuesday:

• An unwieldly charter school reform bill stayed alive but in need of a serious makeover, House sponsor Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, told the Common Education Committee.

Dills was assigned SB 1621, by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, only Friday, and asked the committee to keep it moving while final language continued to be worked on.

"This is a big bill," Dills said. It has language that needs changing. It has language that needs to be added. There is language that needs to be taken out of it. We’re trying to put together a positive bill for Oklahoma but we're going to need to do some major work on it.

"We're trying to set up a system where we have adequate oversight of charter schools, where we have consistency and transparency in all that we do," Dills said.

Dills' list of "musts" for SB 1621 centers around tighter financial, administrative and academic controls for charter schools and their authorizing sponsors.

• House Judiciary-Civil Committee Chairman Chris Kannady laid over all 11 bills on Tuesday's agenda, likely consigning them to the session's discard pile, after the Senate Judiciary Committee refused to hear legislation he and Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, have been pursing for several years.

House Bill 3899 would allow first responders to receive workers' compensation benefits for post-traumatic stress suffered on the job.

West is also upset that the Senate again refused to hear his data privacy legislation, which has been the subject of some fairly intense lobbying by business groups. It would put up some obstacles to collecting and selling data gathered on-line without explicit consent.

"The term 'pro-life' is thrown around this building a lot," said West. "After six years of watching (the PTSD) bill die, I think there's a lot of people here who are pro-birth, because we don't do anything to help people after they're born."

