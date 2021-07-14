Biden administration provides Oklahoma with $9 million for rural COVID-19 response

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing Oklahoma with a little more than $9 million to support COVID response efforts in rural areas through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The funding through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program will go to 35 small rural hospitals in Oklahoma for COVID-19 testing and mitigation measures, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

“Today’s funding will help small rural hospitals continue to serve their communities in this critical role by expanding their COVID-19 testing capacity and mitigation efforts.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will receive the funding to distribute to eligible rural hospitals across the state.

Oklahoma is seeing an uptick in cases with the emergence of COVID-19’s delta variant, particularly in rural areas where there are lower rates of vaccinations, said Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.