Bethany man killed by vehicle on I-40 shoulder near Okemah

A Bethany man was was killed Thursday when an object sticking out of a vehicle's trailer struck him while he was walking on Interstate 40 near Okemah, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kip William Keith, 34, was walking east on the highway's shoulder about 2 miles east of Okemah in Okfuskee County when the trailer went past him in a one-lane construction zone about 4 p.m. Thursday. The trailer had an object protruding from it that hit Keith, the OHP reported.

Keith died at the scene, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol report says the vehicle pulling the trailer is "unknown," indicating that it did not stop.

A second pedestrian was killed on a divided four-lane highway in the Tulsa region on Sunday.

Mark A. Warren, 58, of Bartlesville, was pronounced dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 75 about 7 miles south of Ramona in Washington County, the OHP reported.