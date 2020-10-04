Beggs woman, 26, dies in Okmulgee County crash early Sunday

A 26-year-old Beggs woman died in a single-vehicle crash northwest of Henryetta early Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Kayla Dawson died around 5:25 a.m. Sunday after crashing her 2011 Ford Escape on Conifer Road at 210 Road, about five miles north and two miles west of Henryetta.

An OHP trooper who investigated the collision reported Okmulgee County emergency medical services personnel pronounced Dawson dead at the scene. The trooper said Dawson was pinned in her vehicle "for an unknown amount of time."

The trooper's brief did not have details of what led to the collision or identify a specific cause. Dawson was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation.