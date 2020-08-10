OKLAHOMA CITY - In the early morning of June 27, Oklahoma City-based real estate agent Christian Council, a 28-year-old gay man, returned to his apartment complex after a night out with friends.
Before he made it to his front door, Council, who says he’s never been in a fight, was beaten, bloodied and branded with physical and emotional scars.
"It was terrifying," he said. "My body was in shock while it was happening, and getting those types of blows to the head and the face, my whole body started going numb. I could feel my head snapping back and forth with each blow, but it got to the point where I couldn't feel anything anymore, and then shortly after that was when I just completely blacked out and was unconscious."
In the aftermath, two young Oklahomans could face jail time.
