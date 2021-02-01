Bass Pro announces new fishing tournament with qualifying event at Oklahoma's Grand Lake

Bass Pro Shops announced a $1 million bass fishing tournament on Monday, with a qualifying event in Oklahoma this fall.
The Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships will benefit conservation, according to a news release from the Springfield, Missouri-based sports and outdoors retailer.
Owners of Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Triton, Sun Tracker, Tahoe and MAKO brand boats are invited to compete in two-person teams. The cash prize for the national championship is $1 million, with $4.3 million going out in prizes throughout the tournament. The finale is set in Branson, Missouri, at Table Rock Lake, Nov. 19.
Tournament organizers expect a total of 4,700 anglers, as each regional qualifying event will be open to 250 teams.
Qualifiers
Lake Okeechobee, Florida, March 13
Lake Ray Roberts, Dallas, April 17
Lake Mead, Nevada, April 24
Chesapeake Bay, Maryland, July 17
Lake St. Clair, Detroit, Aug. 21
Old Hickory Lake, Nashville, Sept. 11
Grand Lake O' the Cherokees, Tulsa, Oct. 16
Last chance qualifier: Bull Shoals Lake, Arkansas, Nov. 17
Two ways anglers can qualify: Finish in the top 40 at one of eight regional qualifier events or win one of several existing fishing competitions. (Go to basspro.com/usopen for details.) The finale also will bring in the winning teams from three major national collegiate fishing championships, according to Bass Pro.
