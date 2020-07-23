The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal crash on U.S. 75 north of Tulsa late Wednesday night.
Helen Phelps, 62, of Bartlesville was reportedly killed in the crash just before midnight in the northbound lanes near 179th Street North.
Phelps' Toyota pickup was reportedly hit from behind by a 2016 Chrysler 200. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly treated and released with minor injuries.
The collision remains under investigation, troopers reported.