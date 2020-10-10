Bartlesville man killed in single-car crash near Ramona

A Bartlesville man was killed in a single-car crash near Ramona on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash, but they say Anthony Niko was driving a 2014 Ford Focus along U.S. 75 near County Road 3500 about 6:35 a.m. when it occurred.

Emergency medical responders pronounced Niko, 47, dead at the scene.

The weather was foggy and misty at the time, but the roadway was dry, troopers reported.

Niko was wearing his seatbelt, and his car's airbag deployed, the report said.

His condition at the time of the crash is also under investigation.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

