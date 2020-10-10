 Skip to main content
Bartlesville man killed in single-car crash near Ramona

OHP stock car

Patrol cars sit outside the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Troop B headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file 

 Matt Barnard

A Bartlesville man was killed in a single-car crash near Ramona on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers are still investigating what caused the crash, but they say Anthony Niko was driving a 2014 Ford Focus along U.S. 75 near County Road 3500 about 6:35 a.m. when it occurred. 

Emergency medical responders pronounced Niko, 47, dead at the scene. 

The weather was foggy and misty at the time, but the roadway was dry, troopers reported. 

Niko was wearing his seatbelt, and his car's airbag deployed, the report said.

His condition at the time of the crash is also under investigation. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

