Barrett nomination draws concerns from some in Oklahoma faith community

  • Updated
Faith reax

Trina Bose North, senior pastor of Crown Heights United Methodist Church; the Rev. Lisa M. Wolfe, ordained Church of Christ minister; and David Wheeler, 46, pastor of First Congregational Church-United Church of Christ in Norman. Courtesy photos

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some in the Oklahoma faith community offered opposing viewpoints to metro anti-abortion activists who support the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the open seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trina Bose North, 44, senior pastor of Crown Heights United Methodist Church, said with Barrett's nomination, she worries women will have less access to safe, legal abortions. And although she has no concerns about Barrett's Catholicism, "I strongly disagree with one side forcing their beliefs on the other side. I worry that through the courts, a certain belief system will be forced upon those who believe differently."

The Rev. Lisa M. Wolfe, 51, said she is aware that Barrett's appointment could lead to the overturning of elevation to Roe v. Wade, and "as a person of faith concerned for the lives and well-being of women and children that does raise some concern for me," the ordained United Church of Christ minister.

David Wheeler, 46, pastor of First Congregational Church-United Church of Christ in Norman and The Federated Church of Weatherford, said his views in the issues at hand shouldn't hold as much sway as a woman's.

