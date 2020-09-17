 Skip to main content
Baptists seem poised to leave 'Southern' behind

Baptists seem poised to leave 'Southern' behind

Wade Burleson of Enid

Pastor Wade Burleson on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2013 in Enid, Okla. STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s 2012 annual meeting approved the term “Great Commission Baptists” as an alternative name for their denomination.

Eight years later, the faith group’s president says use of the unofficial “descriptor” is gaining traction among some Baptist leaders, including him.

The Rev. J.D. Greear of North Carolina said several pastors and other leaders are dropping the word “Southern” from the faith group’s moniker.

“By every metric, ‘Great Commission’ better captures the spirit of our convention than does ‘Southern,’” Greear said in a statement. “Southern Baptists are more excited about going forward into 2025 than commemorating 1845.”

