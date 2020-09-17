Baptists seem poised to leave 'Southern' behind

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s 2012 annual meeting approved the term “Great Commission Baptists” as an alternative name for their denomination.

Eight years later, the faith group’s president says use of the unofficial “descriptor” is gaining traction among some Baptist leaders, including him.

The Rev. J.D. Greear of North Carolina said several pastors and other leaders are dropping the word “Southern” from the faith group’s moniker.

“By every metric, ‘Great Commission’ better captures the spirit of our convention than does ‘Southern,’” Greear said in a statement. “Southern Baptists are more excited about going forward into 2025 than commemorating 1845.”

