Bald eagle nest protection effort closes area of Pensacola Dam

An effort to protect a bald eagle nest has prompted the Grand River Dam Authority to close an area near the Pensacola Dam.
In a news release Thursday, the GRDA said the established nest of American bald eagles below the main spillway at Pensacola Dam showed new activity. The closed area will be marked with signs; violators could face a fine of $100,000 under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, according to the release.
The area is said to be a popular off-roading destination, which also will be closed, the release states.
“GRDA Ecosystems and Watershed Management Department has been monitoring for multiple years now,” spokesman Justin Alberty said in the release. “The eagles have returned."
Those who want to view the activity at the eagles' nest can visit a designated area on the west side of the spillway channel. To access “Eagle Pass,” follow Broadway Avenue south out of Langley to N4475 Road, the road that runs below Pensacola Dam. Go east on N4475 until a bridge is crossed, then turn right (south) onto the dirt road and follow it around to the eagle viewing areas.
The best time to watch eagles feeding is early in the morning, according to the release, which notes that bald eagles often hunt small fish on the water's surface.
Federal guidelines are used to determine the area of limited access, Alberty said, noting that the restricted area is about three-quarters of a mile south of the spillway.
"The public’s cooperation in obeying the signage and helping protect the nest has always been very helpful, and we are seeking that same kind of cooperation this year, as well,” Alberty said.