Baby in backseat during high-speed police pursuit after south Oklahoma City bank scam, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY - After allegedly trying to pass a stolen check then taking police on a high-speed pursuit through south Oklahoma City on Wednesday, a Norman man told officers his baby was in the back seat the entire time, authorities said.
Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a report of Kody Tyler Hudson, 28, allegedly trying to pass a stolen check for $480 in the drive-thru line of First Fidelity Bank at 700 SW 29.
Upon arrival, an officer saw a blue Monte Carlo speeding away from the bank parking lot and swerving through traffic, authorities said.
The car reached speeds in excess of 80 mph along south Walker Avenue — during late afternoon traffic — where the speed limit is 40 mph, police said.
