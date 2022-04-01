Avian influenza found in Oklahoma; precautions urged for 'poultry owners of all kinds,' bird hunters

The first case of avian influenza in a wild bird in Oklahoma has been identified weeks after the virus forced millions of chickens to be euthanized at farms in other states.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, a wild duck in Payne County was confirmed to have been infected with the Eurasian H5 type of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.

“While Oklahoma has not seen HPAI in a backyard or commercial poultry flock this year, the finding of this single duck adds Oklahoma to a long list of states with confirmed cases of HPAI,” Rod Hall, state veterinarian, said in a statement.

“I encourage poultry owners of all kinds to continue to remain vigilant, practice good biosecurity and report sick or dying birds immediately.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said HPAI in birds is not an immediate public health concern. No human cases of the avian influenza virus have been detected in the U.S.

It remains safe to eat poultry products. Cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees kills bacteria and viruses.

Poultry is an important part of Oklahoma’s agricultural industry, officials said Thursday.

“We’re asking that anyone involved with poultry or egg production, from large farms all the way down to backyard flock, review and implement their biosecurity practices to ensure the health and well-being of their flocks,” Hall said.

An Iowa farm on March 18 said HPAI forced more than 5 million chickens to be slain.

HPAI continues to infect domestic flocks outside of Oklahoma, with 77 confirmed cases in domestic flocks across the U.S., state officials said.

The spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil.

Symptoms include a decrease in water consumption; lack of energy and appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing; lack of coordination; and diarrhea.

HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing any other symptoms, and the virus can survive for weeks in contaminated environments.

Hunters should practice advanced biosecurity measures when in contact with wild birds.

Sick wild birds in Oklahoma should be reported to USDA Wildlife Services at 405-521-4039. Death or illness in domestic poultry species should be reported to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Animal Industry Division at 405-522-6141.

For drastic instances of sickness and mortality in large numbers of birds, contact the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Stillwater at 405-744-6623.