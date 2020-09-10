 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Autopsy says blood clot likely caused death of Black man involved in jail altercation with Oklahoma City police

Autopsy says blood clot likely caused death of Black man involved in jail altercation with Oklahoma City police

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 56-year-old Black man who died last May following an altercation with personnel at the Oklahoma County jail likely died because a blood clot moved into his lungs, according to a state autopsy summary report released Wednesday.

Olain Jefferson Jr., 56, of Oklahoma City died May 14 after he was taken to the Oklahoma County jail and became involved in an altercation with jail personnel.

A law enforcement report released by the sheriff's office said Jefferson died in custody after a "minor use of force."

A list of demands made in June by Black Lives Matter included the immediate public release of arrest records in the case as well as body cam footage of all police involved in his arrest.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured News video: Aerial view of property at 31st and Peoria, where there is a plan for a mixed use development

Featured gallery: Meet 57 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News