Autopsy says blood clot likely caused death of Black man involved in jail altercation with Oklahoma City police

OKLAHOMA CITY - A 56-year-old Black man who died last May following an altercation with personnel at the Oklahoma County jail likely died because a blood clot moved into his lungs, according to a state autopsy summary report released Wednesday.
Olain Jefferson Jr., 56, of Oklahoma City died May 14 after he was taken to the Oklahoma County jail and became involved in an altercation with jail personnel.
A law enforcement report released by the sheriff's office said Jefferson died in custody after a "minor use of force."
A list of demands made in June by Black Lives Matter included the immediate public release of arrest records in the case as well as body cam footage of all police involved in his arrest.
