Governor commutes Julius Jones' death sentence

“This new supplemental evidence includes the sworn declarations of witnesses to John Grant’s execution and the testimony of medical experts who have reviewed this testimony, including one medical doctor who has conducted, and is currently evaluating evidence from, an autopsy on John Grant,” according to the filing. “This evidence provides compelling evidence that the execution protocol and the use of midazolam, as well as the cursory consciousness checks done under the Protocol, pose a serious and substantial risk of severe suffering and pain to prisoners.”

Last month, the state executed John Marion Grant for the 1998 slaying of Dick Connor Correctional Center employee Gay Carter.

One reporter described Grant as going into full-body convulsions that numbered about two dozen during the execution, according to the filing.

Jones was convicted for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell of Edmond in front of his two daughters and sister.

He maintains his innocence and has developed a following of supporters, including celebrities and athletes.

Prosecutors and Howell’s family say he is guilty.