Attorney suspected in Beggs triple slaying pleads guilty to firearms offense

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attorney suspected in a triple slaying pleaded guilty in tears Tuesday to a federal firearms offense.
Keegan Harroz, 37, admitted to possessing a semi-automatic rifle last year while subject to an emergency victim protective order.
She appeared in Oklahoma City federal court in chains, orange jail clothes and a mask. She began crying even before the judge came in. She cried the hardest when U.S. District Judge Scott Palk asked her, “How do you plead?”
“Guilty,” she said in a soft voice after a minute of weeping silently.
