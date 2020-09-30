 Skip to main content
Attorney suspected in Beggs triple slaying pleads guilty to firearms offense

Attorney suspected in Beggs triple slaying pleads guilty to firearms offense

OKLAHOMA CITY — An attorney suspected in a triple slaying pleaded guilty in tears Tuesday to a federal firearms offense.

Keegan Harroz, 37, admitted to possessing a semi-automatic rifle last year while subject to an emergency victim protective order.

She appeared in Oklahoma City federal court in chains, orange jail clothes and a mask. She began crying even before the judge came in. She cried the hardest when U.S. District Judge Scott Palk asked her, “How do you plead?”

“Guilty,” she said in a soft voice after a minute of weeping silently.

