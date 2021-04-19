 Skip to main content
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers keynote speech at Oklahoma City bombing ceremony
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers keynote speech at Oklahoma City bombing ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delivered the keynote address Monday at a ceremony for the 26th anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

In 1995, Garland was a top official in the U.S. Justice Department when he came to Oklahoma City to coordinate the investigation and then oversaw the prosecution efforts that led to Timothy McVeigh’s conviction at trial in Denver two years later.

“Every year on this day, wherever I am, I reflect on the loss so many of you endured — the loss you continue to endure,” Garland said.

Garland recalled sitting in his Washington, D.C. office when an urgent report from the Oklahoma City U.S. Attorney’s Office came through.

