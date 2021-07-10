Attack on Lankford reflects tensions between elected officials and their parties

The move by the Oklahoma Republican Party's leadership against U.S. Sen. James Lankford may be unique in its audacity, but not in its direction, political observers say.

Decades ago, at the height of their power, parties chose candidates, financed their campaigns, provided the volunteers and controlled the voters — often through patronage jobs and other means of enforcing party discipline.

But those days are long gone. Candidates are chosen in primaries, not smoked-filled rooms, and finance themselves through sophisticated fund-raising operations and sometimes their own bank accounts.

The result, observers say, is increasing tension between elected officials who are increasingly independent of the party apparatus and the apparatus itself — which, in a relatively weakened condition, is often taken over by people at odds with those in power.

"The function of parties in candidate selection and in elections has changed dramatically over time," said Oklahoma State University political science professor Joseph Anthony.