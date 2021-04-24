As new 405/572 area code rolls out, Oklahomans must now dial 10 digits to make local calls

The 405/572 area code overlay officially has gone into effect.

If you tried phoning a friend and received a recorded message to hang up and dial again with the area code, that's because 10-digit dialing is now required in central Oklahoma.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which oversees the United States, its territories and 19 other North American countries, announced the change in January 2020.

Local telephone companies like Dobson Fiber, which provides service throughout the area code operational limits, have been working to inform customers via billing, social media and other methods, Dobson Marketing Director Ali Clark said.

Phone users will need to reprogram numbers that are already in their phones without an area code attached, Clark added. Additionally, there also may be other items impacted by the change that don't immediately come to mind.

"People are going to just have to go through the motions of trying to think of everything that is tied to a phone number," she said. "If it doesn't have the area code programmed in, it will have to be reprogrammed, so they may have to call their alarm company or if they have a front gate entrance in their neighborhood."