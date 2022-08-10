As legalized sports betting elsewhere keeps up exponential growth, its future in Oklahoma is unknown

An explosion of legalized sports betting will continue to grow exponentially in the U.S., with an estimated 80% of players eventually making bets on their phones, panelists at a national conference said.

But the question of when or if Oklahoma will have legalized sports betting — despite many of its neighboring states having approved it — remains unknown.

"Understandably, given the way that Oklahoma is set up with its (tribal) sovereignty, with its exclusive tribal jurisdiction, the issues here have been particularly political in terms of how and what is the best way for Oklahoma to move forward," said Stephen Crystal, founder of SCCG Management, a sports betting consulting company based in Las Vegas.

"I really don't want to step into that debate; rather I want to summarize the general trends we've seen in other states, because presumably one of those trends will be the eventual result of how things roll out in Oklahoma," he said.

Crystal made the comments during one of several panel discussions Wednesday at the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Conference and Trade Show, being held through Thursday at the Cox Business Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

The event was expected to draw nearly 3,000 vendors, visitors and guest speakers, organizers said.

Since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on sports betting outside of Nevada, more than $143 billion had been bet legally on sports in nearly 30 U.S. states and the District of Columbia as of Wednesday, according to legalsportsreport.com.

That is a higher figure than the gross domestic product of each of more than 140 countries around the globe, including Iceland, Kuwait, Croatia and Costa Rica, according to the World Bank.

The amount of sports betting revenue going to state and local governments since 2018 is more than $1.56 billion, according to legalsportsreport.com.

In Oklahoma, "If you know how to get (legalized sports betting) done, you're probably going to be able to guess the numbers of the next Powerball," said John Tahsuda, principal at Navigators Global LLC, an issues management, government relations and strategic communications firm based in Washington, D.C.

Two panel discussions on legalized sports betting were held at the conference in Tulsa — one on its general national landscape and another on what tools casinos will need once it becomes legal.

In some states where tribes have exclusivity for gaming and sports betting has become legal, tribal casinos have either set up their own sports books or have hired outside consulting companies.

In other states with legal sports betting, brick-and-mortar casinos have set up in-person sports books, with other entities setting up online betting services, depending on specific state legislation, panelists said.

In Oklahoma, existing compacts between the state and tribes give tribes exclusivity for gaming, with the state receiving a percentage of revenue. The current compacts do not include sports betting, but amendments to include it could be made.

Gaming officials here have cited ongoing disputes between the tribes and Gov. Kevin Stitt regarding the renewal of existing gaming compacts and hunting and fishing licenses, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court's McGirt decision, as a main obstacle.

Regional states that have legalized sports betting include Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana and New Mexico. Kansas also legalized it as of July 1, but it has not yet been launched there.

During Oklahoma's legislative session this year, Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, proposed adding pooled sports gambling to the list of activities allowed under existing gaming compacts. The bill would have provided that the state receive a 10% cut of bets received minus prizes paid out and federal taxes.

But the bill did not advance through the Legislature.

Asked about the issue last month in an interview with the Tulsa World, state Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat said: "I am not hearing any chatter on it. It is one of those things I believe is leveraged in negotiations to try to get a better deal for Oklahoma overall on compacts. … I have never had serious conversations with anyone wanting that to be done."

But if or when it does become legal here, mobile betting is expected to dominate sports betting, as it has in many other places, panelists said Wednesday.

"You've got to do mobile," said Sam Basile, vice president of GeoComply, which helps gaming companies and casinos detect and stop fraud. "You can have a 5,000-square-foot sports book, or you can have a 150,000-square-foot sports book by going mobile."

Daniel Kustelski, co-founder and CEO of Chalkline — a sports betting growth platform with offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and overseas — used military terminology to explain the urgency.

"Sports betting is going to be the force multiplier. … There are times in the sports calendar, like football season, where it does galvanize a large portion of the public. In Tennessee, it's all about the Vols, and here it might be the Sooners and the Cowboys.

"You can't get started soon enough," he said.