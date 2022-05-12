 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

As Gerber's 2022 Spokesbaby, Isa Slish of Edmond raises awareness of limb difference

  • 0
Isa Slish

Isa Slish, named the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby, has no femur or fibula in her right leg, her father said. “For us to be able have a child to be on this journey with and now to be able to share it with other people — share her journey with other people, normalizing limb differences and being that representation — we couldn't be happier."

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — At 18 weeks into their pregnancy with youngest daughter Isa, Meredith and John Slish learned she would be born with a limb difference. Now, at 7 months old, Isa Slish is the 2022 Gerber Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer. 

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com.

Isa Slish family

Isa Slish, pictured with parents Meredith and John and sister Temperence, received a $25,000 cash prize from Gerber and Gerber products for being named Spokesbaby for 2022. The Slishes said they plan to use the money toward Isa's future medical expenses as they continue to seek out additional expert opinions on the best care and options for treatment of Isa's limb difference.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muskogee fights to keep VA hospital open

Muskogee fights to keep VA hospital open

In March, a VA reorganization study recommended closing the Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center when the new VA hospital planned for downtown Tulsa opens in a few years.

Watch Now: Related Video

A 1,000-pound great white shark makes its way near the Jersey Shore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert