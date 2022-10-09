As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways'

State authorities are taking time out amid a spate of near-daily fatal crash reports to talk about how simple measures can prevent many of these deaths.

The 2021 statistics show a 17% increase in fatal crashes from 2020, according to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office analyst Amy Graham, who has finalized much of the most recently available data.

“These fatalities do not have to happen, and that’s why we don’t call them accidents,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster said in a Tulsa World interview earlier this week. “These are crashes where someone made a decision, and that decision had unfortunate consequences.”

A total of 66,074 crashes were investigated in Oklahoma in 2021, according to Graham’s data. Of the 681 crashes that involved at least one death, 762 people were killed.

Foster said most traffic deaths are preventable if certain safety measures, such as use of seat belts, are followed. In 2021, 259 unbelted occupants made up 48% of the people who died in crashes.

“In Oklahoma, a majority of our (crash deaths) are a result of not being buckled in,” Foster said, adding that seat belts are designed to keep occupants in place during a crash. The chance of being ejected in a crash increases significantly when not wearing a seat belt, and four out of five ejected crash victims don’t survive.

“If you don’t stay inside the passenger compartment, all of the other safety devices that are installed in that vehicle can’t help you, like airbags,” Foster said.

Preliminary data from last year show that 153 crash fatalities were related to excessive speed — 20% of the total — but Graham said the number may increase when the 2021 analysis is complete.

“People are operating their vehicles at a speed faster than that roadway is designed,” Foster said. “The majority of our fatal crashes are happening in rural areas, and the reason why is because it’s not just an open interstate, and people are driving too fast for those roadways.”

Graham said she would expect from the final analysis to find that about 60% of last year’s fatal crashes were on rural roads and highways.

Driving while impaired, according to Foster, is among the biggest factors affecting whether a crash becomes fatal.

“That’s not just alcohol; that’s (drivers) intoxicated on legal and illegal substances,” including prescription medication, Foster said.

Of the 762 deaths, 53% involved at least one driver impaired on alcohol or drugs: 108 fatalities involved alcohol only, 212 involved drugs only, and 87 involved both.

Foster said Oklahoma’s statistics support reporting from AAA last year on another trend in fatal crashes.

“We’re seeing an uptick in wrong-way driving,” he said. “That can almost always be attributed to intoxicated driving.”

Graham said the fatal crash numbers from 2021 were the highest her office at the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office had seen in more than 10 years.

“That is true not just here in Oklahoma, but that trend was seen all across the country, as well,” she said. “Our fatalities so far in 2022 are more on trend with what we have seen over the last five or six years prior to 2021.”

According to preliminary data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, the number of crash deaths is lower this year than it was at this time last year.

“I don’t anticipate that we will see another increase this year like we had last year,” Graham said.