As COVID spread hits chicken-pox level, forecasts vary on 'normal' life resuming in Oklahoma

COVID patients in intensive care units comprised 27%, or 398 of the hospitalizations statewide.

Vaccines have done well so far to protect the most vulnerable people, according to Wendelboe, while also offering a level of protection to limit transmission among families and workplaces.

But understanding that COVID "likely is going to be with us a very long time," he said the easiest mitigation measure of masking will allow for the more-normal life that people crave.

"The more that we as a population use that mask, then it really allows us to do everything else that we want to do — going to school, traveling," Wendelboe said.

Four Oklahoma City hospital systems banded together last week to describe their situations as overwhelming, unmanageable, dreaded, nightmarish and dire. The COVID surge has dramatically affected nearly all hospital services and can hinder the time-sensitive care needed in instances such as heart attacks, strokes or emergency surgeries.

Wendelboe said one of his loved ones who had surgery returned to the ER and had to wait hours in a hallway while in extraordinary pain because of the lack of providers.