As cases increase, Oklahoma health officials urge caution over rabies

Along with skunks, bats rank among the most likely species in the state to be carrying rabies. Ordinarily, it wouldn’t raise much alarm for a couple of infected bats to show up near Bell Cow Lake in central Oklahoma.

This year, however, has seen a rise in the number of rabies cases among animals that don’t usually carry the disease, including domesticated livestock that can have close contact with humans. That’s why the state Health Department recently issued a public caution after a second infected bat in six weeks turned up near Bell Cow Lake in Lincoln County, an hour southwest of Tulsa.

“Oklahoma is seeing more cases of rabies in the state this year than previous years,” said state public health veterinarian LeMac’ Morris.

“With more sightings of skunks and bats, this is the perfect time to remind pet owners about the importance of vaccinating family pets, and even livestock.”

Oklahoma veterinarians have noticed more cases of rabies this year among cattle, sheep, horses and other barnyard animals.