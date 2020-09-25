 Skip to main content
As cases increase, Oklahoma health officials urge caution over rabies
Along with skunks, bats rank among the most likely species in the state to be carrying rabies. Ordinarily, it wouldn’t raise much alarm for a couple of infected bats to show up near Bell Cow Lake in central Oklahoma.

This year, however, has seen a rise in the number of rabies cases among animals that don’t usually carry the disease, including domesticated livestock that can have close contact with humans. That’s why the state Health Department recently issued a public caution after a second infected bat in six weeks turned up near Bell Cow Lake in Lincoln County, an hour southwest of Tulsa.

“Oklahoma is seeing more cases of rabies in the state this year than previous years,” said state public health veterinarian LeMac’ Morris.

“With more sightings of skunks and bats, this is the perfect time to remind pet owners about the importance of vaccinating family pets, and even livestock.”

Oklahoma veterinarians have noticed more cases of rabies this year among cattle, sheep, horses and other barnyard animals.

And while it’s rare for livestock to transmit the virus to humans, “the risk is always present,” said Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, an assistant clinical professor at Oklahoma State University and director of continuing education for the College of Veterinary Medicine.

“We need to think about animals that are kept in stables and barns,” Biggs said, “and show animals that are going to be around people.”

Domesticated animals of all types should be vaccinated for rabies, and any human or pet that comes into contact with a wild bat or skunk should be checked for the disease, the state Health Department said.

Infected animals often begin acting strangely or aggressively, but not always. An infected animal might instead appear very tame, officials said.

Likewise, some infected animals will not exhibit the classic symptom of foaming at the mouth, officials said. Animals can also transmit rabies days before showing any symptoms.

Both infected bats at Bell Cow Lake, north of Chandler, were found acting erratically on the ground.

Across the United States, more than 20,000 people a year receive post-exposure rabies shots after coming into contact with a rabid or possibly rabid animal.

For an evaluation of rabies risk or guidance on a suspected rabies case, residents can contact the Oklahoma Department of Health’s Acute Disease Service at (405) 271-4060.

Michael Overall

918-581-8383

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @MichaelOverall2

Rabies FAQs

What is rabies?

A serious disease caused by a virus, transmitted most often by a bite. It causes an inflammation of the brain and is almost always fatal once symptoms develop.

What signs does an animal with rabies exhibit?

Animals infected with rabies may be aggressive and attack without fear or provocation, or they may act sluggish and have difficulty walking. Animals that are usually out only at night may be seen in daylight and may approach people or other animals they would normally avoid. Drooling, or what has become known as “foaming at the mouth,” may or may not be present. It is very difficult to know if an animal has rabies just by the way it acts or appears.

How do people get rabies?

Saliva from an infected animal must get through the skin, usually from a bite. If a person or animal is infected with rabies virus, it generally takes two to eight weeks for the virus to multiply and cause signs and symptoms of rabies.

What is the treatment for rabies?

There isn’t one. Therefore, prevention is key.

Rabies can still be prevented even after transmission if the shots are administered within days of the bite. The post-exposure treatment consists of a series of inoculations through a period of 14 to 28 days.

Source: Oklahoma State University Extension

