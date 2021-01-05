 Skip to main content
Artillery round found at Luther property

Angela McCandless, 50

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities executing search warrants Monday in Luther discovered a 75 mm artillery shell they said could be used to create an improvised explosive device.

Luther police along with the District 23 Task Drug Force and other law enforcement agencies executed search warrants around 3:45 p.m. on two properties near the 600 block of S Dogwood Street.

Officers found a suspicious device in a workshop. They evacuated nearby homes and requested help from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office bomb squad.

The Sheriff’s Office told reporters Tuesday the device was a 75 mm shell with a “live cartridge” that could be packed with nails and other items to create a deadly explosive.

