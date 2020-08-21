An Arkansas man drowned while trying to save a 3-year-old on a LeFlore County lake Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Marlon Alexander Garcia, 45, of Van Buren was operating a stationary 1982 Aqua Patio pontoon boat on Long Lake about 2 miles south of Poteau when the boy fell overboard about 3:45 p.m., an OHP report states. Garcia jumped in to save the child, but he began to struggle. A 16-year-old boy, also of Van Buren, jumped in and got the child back to the boat, but when he turned around Garcia had gone under. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 3-year-old was taken to a hospital.
A 36-year-old Van Buren woman, another teenager and a 7-year-old girl also were on the boat.
Neither Garcia nor any of the passengers were wearing life jackets, the report states.