Area elections outside of Tulsa on Tuesday included two Republican sheriff’s primaries and propositions in Jenks and Glenpool.
Among races and proposition unofficial results:
Tulsa County
City of Glenpool proposition
An extension of a 1% sales tax for infrastructure. The tax is set to expire next March and, if approved, the extension would last another 20 years. It would help pay off completed projects and pay for additional development.
Passed 768 to 490
City of Jenks proposition
A $20.5 million bond issue is for street improvements, lighting, sidewalks, pedestrian/bike trails and drainage. Property taxes would increase if the proposal is approved. A homeowner would see an average increase of $46 per year for every $100,000 in assessed value, an estimated increase of $75 to $80 for every $100,000 in assessed value during the first year, the city said on its website.
Passed 2,103 to 851
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
County sheriff — Republican primary
Andy Simmons — 1,697
Michael Mahan — 1,039
Washington County
County sheriff — Republican primary
Scott Owen — 3,003
Jeff Fesler — 1,805