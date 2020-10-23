 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Archdiocese celebrates milestone for Rother shrine project

Archdiocese celebrates milestone for Rother shrine project

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Blessed Stanley Rother

Construction crews work on the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother shrine project on Thursday at SE 89 and Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City. Photo provided to The Oklahoman by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Efforts to build a shrine honoring an Oklahoma priest on the path to Catholic sainthood marked a milestone on Thursday.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City's $40 million project to build the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine at SE 89 and Shields Boulevard began in November 2019 and Thursday, construction crews poured the first concrete section for the building slab.

The shrine project will include a 2,000-seat Spanish colonial-style church, a chapel where Rother will be entombed, an education building, an event space and several areas for shrines and devotion. The church will be the largest Catholic church in Oklahoma, expected to host numerous large archdiocese events and help accommodate the Hispanic population whose parishes are currently overcrowded.

The shrine is expected to be completed in 2022.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured video: Early voting will be at ONEOK Field, says Tulsa County Election Board secretary

Oklahoma voter guide 2020: What you need to know for the Nov. 3 election

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases
State and Regional News

COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases

  • Updated

The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

COVID-19: Tulsa County resident is among two whose deaths were reported Monday; statewide toll reaches 1,173
State and Regional News

COVID-19: Tulsa County resident is among two whose deaths were reported Monday; statewide toll reaches 1,173

  • Updated

Tulsa County reported 126 new cases Monday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 170.

Related: Will COVID-19 stop downtown Tulsa's revitalization?

Related: Public health officials evaluating COVID-19 impact say transparency is critical to determine hospital bed capacity

Related: TPS school board to continue discussing whether secondary students should return to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News