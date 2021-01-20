 Skip to main content
App update allows Real ID process to be started at home for Oklahomans

App update allows Real ID process to be started at home for Oklahomans

Real ID process

With Oklahoma’s mobile ID app, users can start a Real ID application from home but still must visit a tag agency or DPS office after uploading the necessary documents.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

A new version of Oklahoma’s mobile ID app hopes to speed up the process for getting Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses.

Users can now use the app on their mobile devices to upload their Social Security card, birth certificate and two proofs of residence. Officials hope to shorten in-person wait times at tag agencies and Department of Public Safety offices.

By October, Oklahomans will need Real ID-compliant identification to board an airplane, enter federal buildings or visit military bases. Real ID is the federal standard adopted 15 years ago that increased security and authentication procedures for driver’s licenses and identity cards.

With the mobile ID app, users can start a Real ID application from home but still must visit a tag agency or DPS office after uploading the necessary documents.

