Antibody testing indicates one-third of Oklahomans infected with COVID-19, says Project ECHO expert

The daily case rates and active infections are lower than the actual disease circulation in the state, hence the antibody data as an indicator.

There were 134,000 tests performed the week of Dec. 10. Since then, the weekly number of tests has been much lower, between 54,200 and 95,200.

"We need to be markedly higher," Clark said.

The state and other public health and medical professionals have acknowledged case numbers and testing have been artificially depressed by the holidays, including testing and reporting lags.

Clark said Oklahoma is on pace this month to outstrip December metrics "by quite a bit," even with delays in reporting. She expects January to be at least close to double what the state experienced in December.

She said epidemiologists aren't sure when the current surge will peak, but some now are shifting it back further to late January or early February.

"It will be dependent upon how many people get sick, along with those that are immunized," Clark said. "The combination of those things will diminish the population at risk, and transmission will go down.

"But it's unclear when that inflection point is going to occur."