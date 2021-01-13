Antibody testing indicates one-third of Oklahomans infected with COVID-19, says Project ECHO expert

Dr. Jennifer Clark on Wednesday said about one-third of Oklahomans are infected with COVID-19, based on the rough estimate most recently available by the antibody testing data of the state's weekly epidemiology and surveillance report.
Clark explained the state's latest epidemiology report showed that 32.6% of people whose blood were tested Jan. 1-7 were positive for the virus' antibodies.
"As a sample of the population, this is a very rough way to measure prevalence of COVID in Oklahoma," Clark said. "This really shows the gap in the 'real' number of cases relative to what is being seen with testing and reporting."
The CDC states that serology, or antibody, testing estimates how many people in a population have had COVID-19. Antibodies typically form at a high enough level to be detected one to three weeks after infection.
Clark provided her weekly COVID-19 data presentation Wednesday during Project ECHO, an OSU Center for Health Sciences program to offer medical education and care management to rural and underserved areas.
"It looks like we've got roughly — based on antibodies — 32% of our population is infected right now," Clark said.
Perhaps her largest concern, she emphasized that viral testing — different from antibody surveillance — has been depressed since mid-December. So the state and local health departments aren't capturing more of the active infections to get people appropriately isolated or quarantined to slow the spread.
The daily case rates and active infections are lower than the actual disease circulation in the state, hence the antibody data as an indicator.
There were 134,000 tests performed the week of Dec. 10. Since then, the weekly number of tests has been much lower, between 54,200 and 95,200.
"We need to be markedly higher," Clark said.
The state and other public health and medical professionals have acknowledged case numbers and testing have been artificially depressed by the holidays, including testing and reporting lags.
Clark said Oklahoma is on pace this month to outstrip December metrics "by quite a bit," even with delays in reporting. She expects January to be at least close to double what the state experienced in December.
She said epidemiologists aren't sure when the current surge will peak, but some now are shifting it back further to late January or early February.
"It will be dependent upon how many people get sick, along with those that are immunized," Clark said. "The combination of those things will diminish the population at risk, and transmission will go down.
"But it's unclear when that inflection point is going to occur."
Hospitalization data reporting aren't affected by the holidays and serves as a solid anchor point to evaluate the state's situation.
Oklahoma hit a record four consecutive days for new COVID-19 hospital admissions, peaking Tuesday at 199 per day in a seven-day period. Or, nearly 1,400 in one seven-day period.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained above 1,900 since Dec. 28, until there were 1,856 reported Tuesday.
There is a bright spot, Clark noted.
Clark said there hasn't been an uptick in influenza yet, which isn't typical by this point in the flu season.
Since Sept. 1, there had been only 122 flu hospitalizations and no deaths reported through Tuesday.
COVID-19 in the same time frame: 14,131 hospitalizations and 2,004 deaths reported.
"Obviously when you compare (the flu) to COVID-19 it gets a little uncomfortable to look at those numbers, needless to say," Clark said.
She said that children are a primary source of flu transmission, which is mitigated by the state's two largest public school systems not holding in-person classes, in addition to public health measures.
People who wear face masks is likely among the largest reasons for flu's minimal presence, she added.
"If there's anything that shows that what we're doing is making a difference, it's with flu," Clark said.