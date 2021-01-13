Antibody testing indicates one-third of Oklahomans have been infected with COVID-19, says Project ECHO expert

About one-third of Oklahomans have been infected with COVID-19, Dr. Jennifer Clark said Wednesday, basing her assessment on the antibody testing data in the state's weekly epidemiology and surveillance report.

Clark said the state's latest epidemiology report showed that 32.6% of people whose blood was tested Jan. 1-7 were positive for the virus' antibodies.

"As a sample of the population, this is a very rough way to measure prevalence of COVID in Oklahoma," Clark said. "This really shows the gap in the 'real' number of cases relative to what is being seen with testing and reporting."

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says serology — or antibody — testing estimates how many people in a population have had COVID-19. Antibodies typically form at a high enough level to be detected one to three weeks after infection.

Clark provided her weekly COVID-19 data presentation Wednesday during Project ECHO, an OSU Center for Health Sciences program to offer medical education and care management to rural and underserved areas.

"It looks like we've got roughly — based on antibodies — 32% of our population (has antibodies) right now," Clark said.