Anniversary commemoration of state's largest Civil War battle set for Saturday

An annual ceremony and program commemorating the largest Civil War battle fought in pre-statehood Oklahoma is set for Saturday.

The ceremony, marking the 159th anniversary of the Battle of Honey Springs, will begin at 10:30 a.m. outside the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitors Center, 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.

James Finck from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma will present a program about the battle.

Throughout the day, special Civil War demonstrations will be held, including an artillery crew working a 12-pound brass Napoleon Cannon from the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Free guided tours of the battlefield will be available all day.

The Battle of Honey Springs took place on July 17, 1863, just two weeks after the Battles of Gettysburg and Vicksburg. It was the largest of approximately 107 documented Civil War military engagements throughout Indian Territory in present-day Oklahoma.

For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or call 918-617-7125.

Honey Springs Battlefield is located east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Rentiesville.

