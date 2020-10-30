 Skip to main content
AMR accuses EMSA of orchestrating ambulance takeover

AMR accuses EMSA of orchestrating ambulance takeover

EMSA newsok

An exterior view of EMSA headquarters in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) will take over ambulance operations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa from its contractor, American Medical Response, amid a legal battle over $16 million in disputed payments.

The EMSA board voted Wednesday to terminate its contract with AMR effective Nov. 30. The five-year agreement had about three years to run.

"Over the past few years, EMSA has clearly orchestrated a plan to take over the emergency services system," AMR west group president Thomas Wagner said in a written statement. He said EMSA had "created a false narrative regarding AMR’s services."

EMSA is a public trust serving about 750,000 residents of Oklahoma City and surrounding communities, including Edmond and Mustang, and 1.1 million overall. AMR contracted to provide personnel including paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

