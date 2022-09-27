Amid syphilis increase, Oklahomans advised to know symptoms, seek testing

Because the symptoms can mimic common skin irritations, state health officials are advising Oklahomans to be on the alert for possible syphilis infections and, if needed, to seek free, confidential testing at a county health department.

The warning comes as cases of the sexually transmitted disease continue to increase across the state and nation.

"It's vitally important that people understand the signs and symptoms of syphilis," said Terrainia Harris, director of the Oklahoma Department of Health's Sexual Health Service. "Treatment can cure the infection, but it can't undo the damage that has already been done. We need to ensure that people get tested and receive treatment quickly."

Syphilis, a bacterial infection, can be cured easily in its early stages with antibiotics.

But if left untreated, it can cause blindness, severe neurological damage, bone damage and even death.

Common initial symptoms include painless lesions, pimple-like sores, ingrown hairs or skin irritations that look like a rash or dry skin. These symptoms will eventually heal, but the infection remains and can still be passed on without proper treatment, officials said.

Testing is important, especially for those who are or may become pregnant. The infection can be passed to an unborn baby as congenital syphilis, which can result in neurological and developmental problems, blindness, deafness, seizures, low birth weight and even stillbirth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that congenital syphilis continues to be a consequence of the U.S. syphilis epidemic. In 2021, more than 2,600 cases of congenital syphilis were reported.

Health officials encourage all sexually active individuals to get tested for sexually transmitted infections. Those who are at higher risk of infection — those who are not in monogamous relationships, who have multiple sexual partners or who engage in higher risk behavior — should test more frequently.

More information can be found at oklahoma.gov/health/syphilis.

In addition to free testing at county health departments, the Oklahoma HIV and Hepatitis Planning Council have created a program that allows Oklahoma residents to order free condoms online at endinghivoklahoma.org.