 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amid COVID vaccine skepticism, here's how Black doctors are working to gain trust with their Black patients

Amid COVID vaccine skepticism, here's how Black doctors are working to gain trust with their Black patients

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID vaccine OKC newsok

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, gets the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, 2700 NE 63. Photo courtesy of Oklahoma County Health Department

OKLAHOMA CITY - "I'm not going to be a guinea pig."

Dr. Angela Hawkins heard this refrain more than a few times as she discussed the COVID-19 vaccine with her patients.

Hawkins said people of all races have made these remarks, but the majority of them were Black. Such skepticism didn't surprise her at all.

As a member of the Oklahoma Alliance of Black Physicians, Hawkins is trying to educate Black communities about the safety of the vaccine in the hope that more individuals will get it at the first opportunity.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

What Oklahomans need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine while signing up in Phase 2

Video: Are any of the more contagious COVID-19 variants in the Tulsa area?

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach
Govt-and-politics

'This was really a riot,' Inhofe says, watching his Capitol desk invaded during breach

  • Updated

“They broke in on the House side," the senator said, worried enough to break away from a group being shepherded for safety because his daughter was visiting: “I didn’t want to leave her alone.”

Oklahoma lawmakers safe in Capitol attack; Lucas and Lankford condemn violence

Watch Now: Lankford decries 'rioters and thugs' in second speech from Senate floor Wednesday after Capitol breach

Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Tulsa World editorial: American democracy is under attack; Wednesday's despicable assault on our republic is unspeakably wrong and must be stopped

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News