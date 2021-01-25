Amid COVID vaccine skepticism, here's how Black doctors are working to gain trust with their Black patients

OKLAHOMA CITY - "I'm not going to be a guinea pig."

Dr. Angela Hawkins heard this refrain more than a few times as she discussed the COVID-19 vaccine with her patients.

Hawkins said people of all races have made these remarks, but the majority of them were Black. Such skepticism didn't surprise her at all.

As a member of the Oklahoma Alliance of Black Physicians, Hawkins is trying to educate Black communities about the safety of the vaccine in the hope that more individuals will get it at the first opportunity.

