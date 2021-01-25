Amid COVID vaccine skepticism, here's how Black doctors are working to gain trust with their Black patients

The answer seems to change depending on which site a patient received their first dose.
Second-dose appointments may be scheduled at the time of the first shot. It is not required to schedule booster doses through the portal. “Follow the instructions given when you got your first shot,” OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said.
Second-dose appointments may also be made via the state portal, and users will be asked whether they need the Pfizer or Moderna shot. Some clinics have had scheduling issues for second doses, Spohn said, so officials are working to ensure those sites aren’t filling up with only first-dose appointments.
Tulsa Health Department says: “You are able to walk in for your second dose without an appt, provided you come at the same time as your first dose. Must bring your vaccination card with you.” Director Bruce Dart said those who got a Pfizer vaccine through Tulsa Health Department should try to come back to the same site 21 days after the prime dose; those who got Moderna should walk back into the same site 28 days after.