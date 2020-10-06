Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old McIntosh County girl reportedly taken by father

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for an 18-month-old McIntosh County girl.

John Enochs, 33, is accused of taking his daughter, Theresa Enochs, according to the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office.

They were last seen in McIntosh County on Tuesday in an orange 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup with Oklahoma license plate KBW795.

The white man was recently released from a mental health facility in Arkansas, where he received treatment for suicidal and homicidal thoughts, the alert states. He reportedly went to the child's grandparents' home and took the child.

Deputies report that he is armed with a 9 mm handgun and is possibly heading for Texas.

The toddler was last seen wearing a pink bow and a white summer dress with flowers.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office at 918-689-2526.

Kelsy Schlotthauer 918-581-8455 kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @K_Schlott

