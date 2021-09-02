Amber Alert canceled after police said 3-month-old taken overnight from OKC

Update: The child has been found safe, police said shortly before 10 a.m.
An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning for an Oklahoma City 3-month-old reportedly taken by her mother overnight.
Leyla Rivera was last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.
She was reportedly taken by her mother, 20-year-old Midaysia Highwalker, about 2:30 a.m. from the 4500 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in Oklahoma City.
Highwalker reportedly made "threatening remarks," police said.
No vehicle information was available. Both Leyla and Highwalker are described as Black females.