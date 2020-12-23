'Almost haunted by it': Nurse's family mourns 3 coronavirus deaths, loss of grandmother amid ICU shortage

As she recovered, Calvin said they decided not to tell Martin that her daughter — Arlene Gaston — was gone after her bout with COVID-19. He wonders if someone incidentally told her; “it was like she just shut down” after Arlene’s death.

Calvin said the two were best friends. He described his grandmother as the kindest and sweetest person one could ask for, and his mother as “beyond feisty” — a nod back to his mother-in-law’s personality — but always willing to help anyone.

Martin died Nov. 23.

“If it wasn’t for God in our lives, if we didn’t have that foundation in our marriage and our church family, I don’t know how we would have made it through it,” Calvin said. “It was just one thing after another after another.”

‘Is grandpa going to die?’

Angie and Calvin worry about the effects 2020 will have on their daughters, ages 10, 15, 24 and 27.

Angie said she noticed her father’s heartbeat became irregular. He ended up going to the emergency room and spending a couple of days in intensive care before being released.

Ten-year-old Izsabella asked her mom where was grandpa? Grandpa had to go back to the hospital for a bit, Angie replied.